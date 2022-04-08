Bhubaneswar: Tension flared high at Jharpada area of the state capital after a number of irate local vendors staged a protest opposing the eviction of a daily market near Ganesh Mandap carried out by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Friday morning.

Around 10 JCB machines have been engaged in the eviction drive.

Hundreds of agitating vendors along with their families gathered at the eviction site and opposed the drive. BDA has served notices by giving less than 12 hours time and asking them to vacate the place in a very short span, the vendors alleged.

The local make-shift shop owners blocked main road near Laxmisagar Square on Cuttack-Puri road as part of their protest, thereby disrupting vehicular movement for nearly an hour. The agitators burnt tyres and staged a Dharna (sit-in) in the middle of the road alleging that the eviction drive was carried out of political revenge as a BJP candidate became local Corporator in the recently-concluded ULB polls.

“BDA conducted the eviction drive early Friday morning after serving a notice last night only. My husband had his stall in the market and it was the only source of income for our family. We have not received any compensation for the demolished shop even. How would we manage and resettle everything within such a short time. We will not move an inch from here unless we get justice,” a woman said.

Twelve platoons of police force have been deployed in the area, in view of palpable tension, in order to avoid any untoward situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the land where eviction is underway belongs to General Administration department of the state government. The department has handed over possession of around three acres of the land to BDA for construction of a market complex.

The BDA had issued a prior notice regarding the eviction drive and prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the area.

PNN