Bhubaneswar: A joint delegation of a Japanese company and an Indian firm, which have signed an MoU to set up a Rs 59,000-crore plant in Odisha to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and apprised him of the progress made in the proposed project, officials said Tuesday.

ACME Clean Energy Limited has signed an MoU with Japanese firm IHI Corporation for the project.

IHI Corporation is a Japanese engineering company that specialises in manufacturing heavy machinery, aerospace equipment, shipbuilding, green hydrogen, and its derivatives.

A delegation from IHI Corporation led by its President & CEO Hiroshi Ide along with ACME Clean Energy Limited team headed by its Chairman Manoj Upadhyay met the chief minister and other senior officials here Monday.

Patnaik who had met IHI officers in April 2023 in Japan asked the delegation to expand green hydrogen and its derivatives footprint in the whole world, officials said.

IHI Corporation and ACME inked the pact for collaboration opportunities across the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain, including production, handling, transportation, distribution, and power generation.

The ACME Group is setting up a large-scale production facility of green hydrogen and green ammonia at the Gopalpur Industrial Park with an investment of Rs 58,905 crore and employment of 3,700 people.

Upadhyay said, “We are grateful to CM Naveen Patnaik, the Department of Industries, and other stakeholders for extending support to ACME Group’s Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia project in the state.”

Speaking during the occasion, the IHI president said that the company is committed to greening initiatives across the world and looks forward to making Odisha the “Green Hydrogen Capital”.

PTI