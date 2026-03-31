Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Tuesday signed an agreement with a Singapore-based firm for the preparation of a comprehensive master plan for a new city adjacent to the Odisha capital.

The agreement was signed by BDA secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi and the Singaporean firm Surbana Jurong’s deputy director Manideep Dutta here.

The proposed new city will be developed on around 800 acres across the mouzas of Gothapatna, Malipada, and Daspur, and is envisioned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with the state’s long-term development roadmap, ‘Viksit Odisha 2036’, officials said.

The proposed project will act as a transit-oriented urban hub, emphasising efficient public transport systems, reduced travel time, and seamless integration of mixed land use.

A key focus will be on ensuring “housing for all” through diverse and affordable housing options catering to all income groups, the officials said.

BDA vice chairman Chanchal Rana said the new city will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities, plug-and-play innovation hubs, and advanced data management centres.

Special attention will be given to creative placemaking, with central forest parks, gateway plazas, and vibrant public spaces to enhance community interaction, he said.

The project will also incorporate smart and green infrastructure solutions to boost climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life. BDA has been designated as the nodal agency for its implementation, Rana said.

Once completed, the new city is expected to guide the planned expansion of Bhubaneswar, curb unregulated urban sprawl, and strengthen infrastructure, officials said.

It is also projected to generate employment opportunities, attract investments, and promote inclusive growth by ensuring access to affordable housing and essential community facilities for all sections of society, they said.