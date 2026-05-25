Mahanga: A couple was allegedly subjected to a murderous assault after the woman gave birth to twin daughters at Pasulunda village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district.

The victims were identified as Chandrasekhar Jena, 23, and his wife Parbati Jena, 21, in the village.

The husband lodged a police complaint against his father, mother and elder sister, accusing them of trying to kill him and his wife over the birth of the girl children.

Based on the complaint, Mahanga police registered a case (190/26) and launched an investigation.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar Behera said the accused are absconding and would be arrested soon.

A video purportedly showing the family members assaulting the couple on a village road and attempting to kill them has now gone viral on social media.

The matter has triggered serious concern in the locality and has sent the chatters abuzz.

According to the complaint, Parbati, daughter of Ajay Jena of Kanpur village under Mahanga police limits, had married Chandrasekhar, son of Samulya Jena of Pasulunda village, four years ago following traditional rituals.

As per the complaint, Parbati was subjected to dowry-related harassment by her in-laws after marriage. About a month ago, she gave birth to twin daughters.

Since then, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly started mentally and physically torturing her, expressing resentment over the birth of two girl children.

The dispute further escalated when the complainant’s father Samulya allegedly threatened and asked him to leave the house with his wife and newborn daughters around 9pm May 2.

He reportedly questioned who would raise the two girl children and allegedly warned the couple of dire consequences if they did not leave.

The complainant further alleged that the accused suggested killing the newborn twins so that the couple could continue staying in the house.

Following the incident, the complainant informed his father-in-law over phone and called him to the house.

Ajay Jena and the complainant’s younger brotherin-law Dhaneswar, reached the residence Saturday morning and sought clarification over the incident.

However, they too were allegedly threatened and chased away.

The complainant alleged that when he and his wife tried to reason with the family members, his father, mother, Manjulata, and elder sister Barsharani jointly assaulted the couple.

During the scuffle, the complainant’s father-in-law and brother-in-law were also allegedly attacked.

Meanwhile, the complainant couple, along with the newborn twin daughters, has taken shelter at the woman’s parental home in Kanpur.