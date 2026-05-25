Jaleswar: A massive fire broke out late Saturday night at Paschimabada market under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district, reducing more than 70 shops to ashes and destroying properties worth over Rs 10 crore.

The blaze reportedly started around 2am Saturday night from a mobile phone shop in the market that houses more than 200 shops.

Within minutes, the fi re spread rapidly to adjoining establishments, triggering panic in the area. Locals immediately alerted the Fire Services department.

Two fi re tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after extensive efforts. However, by then, several shops and large quantities of goods had already been gutted.

The exact cause of the fi re is yet to be ascertained.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Among the affected traders are Bapuji Das, Arun Roul, Jeevan Das, Srikant Roul, Sanat Roul, Sk Odin, Manu Kumar Roul, Kati Roul, Arabinda Das, Satyajit Giri and Tikina Sahu.

The affected traders have appealed to the administration for immediate government assistance and compensation.

On being informed, senior BJP leader Brajamohan Pradhan and BJP’s Balasore North district president Pradeep Panda visited the spot.

They reportedly spoke over the phone with the BDO, Tehsildar, District Collector and MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, seeking immediate relief measures for the affected shopkeepers.