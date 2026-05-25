Morada/Rasgovindpur: A youth committed suicide by consuming poison on camera, allegedly over harassment by his girlfriend’s family members under the Rasgovindpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The incident triggered tension in the area after the video he uploaded went viral on social media.

The deceased was identified as Brahmananda Giri of Manida village under Morada police limits.

Family members and relatives staged a protest by keeping the body outside the Rasgovindpur police station, demanding justice and action against those allegedly responsible for abetting the suicide.

Sources said Brahmananda was in a romantic relationship with a girl from the Morada area.

After learning about the affair, the girl’s family members allegedly threatened Brahmananda and his family with dire consequences.

Unable to bear the alleged mental harassment, Brahmananda reportedly consumed poison at a secluded place in the Dantun area in neighbouring West Bengal Friday.

He recorded a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, reportedly blaming the girl’s family for his decision.

He was initially admitted to a hospital in Dantun and later shifted to Balasore for treatment.

As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment Saturday.

Tension flared in the village after the body reached his village Sunday afternoon. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.