Kendrapara: Armed with a High Court order, the administration has been sporadically removing illegal prawn gherries along the coast in Kendrapara district. However, questions are now being raised on the efficacy of such demolition drives as new gherries are coming up in a few days of the action, a report said.

Prawn gherries have mushroomed along the coast from Dhamra to Paradip. On an average, at least 10 new prawn gherries are being set up every day. Even parts of Bhitarkanika National Park have not been spared by the prawn mafia.

What is most worrying is that toxic and chemical water used in prawn gherries continue to contaminate the sea water, endangering marine flora and fauna of the areas of the national park.

Local environmentalists and conscious citizens stated that growing contamination of marine water due to mushrooming prawn gherries along the coast has become a cause of concern while the High Court order in this regard has been thrown to the winds.

Environmentalists like Hemanta Kumar Rout, Dolagobinda Jena, Pratap Kumar Padhi, Sunil Gantayat and Pratap Tripathy observed that the state government has emphasised on fish farming in saline water which has indirectly helped the prawn mafia grab government land and carry on fish farming. As a result, mushrooming prawn gherries have taken a heavy toll on biodiversity of Bhitarkanika. Some parts of mangrove areas have been occupied by the mafia.

Every day, parts of mangrove forests are cleared and 10 to 20 prawn gherries are coming up there, it was alleged.

The deafening sound created by the aerators and water pumps used in prawn farming has been affecting wildlife and marine creatures, said the environmentalists.

Fish farmers are using 14 banned medicines for growth of prawns. The toxic water discharged from enclosures find their way into canals and finally reach the sea, it was alleged.

Moreover, dolphins will face disastrous consequences, if such activities are allowed for longer period, they pointed out.

Besides, prawn farming has also affected paddy cultivation in the area.

The High Court has time and again directed the administration to continue the demolition drive against the prawn gharries. The administration carried it for some time but later halted it.

When contacted, sub-collector Niranjan Behera said, “Some farmers have been allowed for fish farming in saline water. However, the gherries of farmers, who have not taken permission, are being razed.”