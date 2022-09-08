New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 6,395 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,78,636, while the active cases declined to 50,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,090 with 33 fatalities, including 14 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 252 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,00,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16.

It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4, three crore June 23 last year and four crore January 25 this year.