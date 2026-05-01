Washington: Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to the US to end the two-month war as the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s key sea route in the Persian Gulf, remains blocked for petroleum trade, local media reported Friday.

The new proposal came amid US President Donald Trump’s claims that Iran was dying to make a deal to end the war as its economy was in dire straits after Washington unleashed Economic Fury against Tehran.

No details were immediately available about the new proposal by Iran.

Earlier, Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, but wanted to postpone the negotiations on its nuclear programme to a later date.

Trump had rejected the proposal and had asked negotiators to insert the nuclear issue back into the draft text, Axios reported, quoting “a source with knowledge”.

According to Axios, one of the amendments included a demand that Iran commit not to try to move any enriched uranium out of its bombed nuclear facilities, or restart any activity at those sites, as long as negotiations continue.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital Friday that “President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States.”

Kelly’s remark came in response to the White House being asked about reports that Iran has delivered its latest negotiation plan to Pakistan regarding an end to the conflict with the US.

“We do not detail private diplomatic conversations,” Kelly added.

Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the US-Israel war on Iran began February 28. Since the ceasefire was announced April 8, the US has blocked shipping to and from Iran through the Strait.

Oil prices climbed to a wartime high Thursday to USD 114.70 per barrel before sliding back to USD 107 and later settling at USD 110.40.

“Amid the impact of Economic Fury, Iran’s currency has hit an all-time low. The Iranian people deserve a new era, which the corrupt and shambolic Iranian regime cannot provide,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

He said that with their oil industry closing and their currency plummeting, it is past time for the Iranian regime to concede that the people of Iran deserve much better than the ruins of their current regime can provide.

“It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what’s going on in the outside world,” Bessent said.

He asserted that the United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz; there is a hard currency, i.e. US dollar shortage in Iran.

Bessent claimed that food and gasoline rationing are in place in Iran, and the entire international community has turned against Tehran.

“The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation,” the US Treasury Secretary said.