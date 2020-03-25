Los Angeles: Actor Alec Baldwin didn’t kiss his wife Hilaria Baldwin for ‘six weeks’ when they first started dating, and would only shake her hand.

The 61-year-old actor got married to the health and wellness expert in 2012. Now, she has revealed that it took him six weeks of dating before he kissed her for the first time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When Alec filled in as guest host on an episode of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, he invited Hilaria on as a guest.

“Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn’t kiss me when we met. True story. He would tell me all these things like I’m going to marry you, I’m going to spend the rest of my life with you, we’re going to have a ton of kids and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night,” she told the audience.

However, Alec defended his actions by insisting he didn’t want the 35-year-old beauty to think he was using her for sex.

He said: “I didn’t want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you.”

To which, Hilaria added: “Hey, look it worked.”

Meanwhile, the couple, who have Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo, recently spoke about wanting to expand their family again, after suffering two devastating miscarriages in the last year.

Alec said: “We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time. It was a surprise.”

Hilaria added: “Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal… It also made me feel not alone.”

IANS