Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty’s body arrived at his residence Vaishnav Monarch in Rasulgarh Tuesday at about 11a.m amidst the presence of several industry and family friends.

Later, he was taken to the Sangeet Mahavidyalaya where several industry and family friends paid the legendary actor their final tributes. Prior to that, many Odia film industry stars had rushed to his residence to bid him a final goodbye.

Amongst the prominent stars who were present at the actor’s residence were comedian Papu Pom Pom, actor Sritam Das, director Sukant Rath.

His apartment in Rasulgarh wore a look of gloom as neighbours grieved over the loss of a gem of an actor and a humble human being. His neighbours are in a state of shock as they fondly remember his legendary performances on screen.

Earlier, several eminent personalities like Anu Choudhury, Sabyasachi,Manas Mangaraj paid tribute to the actor on social media expressing their condolences. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a state funeral for the veteran actor.

The pillar of our industry who created magic on screen and n real life too is no more with us.What more 2020 will see. saddened and broken by the news . Will miss you Bijaya sir. Mo swapna adhura rahigala sir. RIP Bijaya Mohanty sir 🙏😢 #ollywood #actor pic.twitter.com/CBqD6XUv6y — Anu Choudhury (@AnuChoudhury2) July 20, 2020

Bijay Sir, I will miss u for ever 😢 The Beautiful memories with you will always keep u alive in my heart. #RIPBijayMohanty sir #BijayMohanty pic.twitter.com/uIi8n2YLTY — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) July 20, 2020

Bijay Mohanty was perhaps the only actor in Odisha who made a smooth transition from a hero to playing negative roles and then to doing character roles with ease. Bijay Mohanty’s demise is certainly a huge loss and the Odia film industry will take a long time to recover. No doubt, the entire film industry including his fans will be pained and stunned at the death of Bijay Mohanty.

PNN