Mumbai: Actor Chunky Pandey is all set to make his debut in the web-space with the season two of the web series Abhay, as villain of the show.

“This was an exciting role for me and it is my digital debut, too. I have never played anything like this before. My character looks normal, but not when it comes to finding ways to feed his cannibal instinct. Looks can be deceptive!”

Abhay 2 stars Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor, and Chunky added that the show is set to bring to the forefront ruthless crime stories.

“The entire cast and crew have done an incredible job of putting together a top-notch crime series. It will give you the chills, definitely,” he added.

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on Zee5 August 14.