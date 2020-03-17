Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has said he is under ‘complete isolation and quarantine’ as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 97-year-old actor said that he is not ‘taking any chances’ and is currently confined to a room in his residence here. He has also appealed to his fans to stay indoors as much as possible so that the virus doesn’t spread.

Drlip Kumar also known as Muhammad Yousuf Khan also shared his latest health update on Twitter and said his wife Saira Banu was ensuring that he did not contract any infection.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak,” Kumar tweeted Tiesday. “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” the actor added.

Kumar also appealed to his fans and followers to protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.

“The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders,” he said. “Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others,” added the actor.

Last week, Banu revealed that Kumar was recuperating from a ‘severe backache’. In fact Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati hospital here for a few days before returning home.

Hindi film industry’s first ‘Tragedy King’ has given many memorable hits including Andaz‘, ‘Aan‘, Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam and Shakti.

The Padma Vibhusan and Dadasaheb Phalke winner was last seen on the screen in the 1998 film Qila. The eight time ‘Filmfare Best Actor’ award winner these days mostly stay home and rarely ventures out due to age related problems.

It should also be stated here that Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus affected patients with the total number being 38.

Agencies