Beijing: Hong Kong-based Hollywood star Jackie Chan has expressed interest to join the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). In the past, Jackie Chan has come under sharp criticism for backing Beijing’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in the former British colony. Chan, 67, expressed his desire to join the CPC at a symposium here Thursday. At the symposium Chinese film insiders spoke and shared their thoughts regarding the keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the party July 1.

At the symposium, Chan, also the vice-chairman of the China Film Association, spoke about his interest to join CPC. This was reported Monday by the state-run ‘Global Times’.

“I can see the greatness of the CPC. It will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades,” Chan said. “I want to become a CPC member,” he added.

Chan has been supporter of the CPC for years. He has served as a member of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – an advisory body of professionals nominated by the party.

The martial arts icon also drew sharp criticism in 2019 when he criticised pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. “I have visited many countries, and I can say, our country has been rapidly developing in recent years. I feel pride in being Chinese wherever I go, and the ‘Five-starred Red Flag’ is respected everywhere around the world,” Chan had said in an interview in 2019 to China’s official media.

“Hong Kong and China are my birthplaces and my home. China is my country, I love my country, I love my home. I hope that Hong Kong can return to peace soon,” he added.

After grappling with prolonged mass protests in Hong Kong opposing China’s control over the former British colony, Beijing took control of it by passing the National Security Law last year. It is tailor-made to crackdown against dissent.

Under the new law which was criticised by US, EU and other countries, a large number of protestors and their leaders were arrested and jailed.