Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is currently under home quarantine, the actor’s spokesperson said Friday. The spokesperson said that Manoj Bajpayee had commenced shooting for the Kanu Behl-directed Despatch last month. Bajpayee’s , was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the director got infected with it.

“Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for Despatch film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. He has tested COVID positive after his director got infected with it. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions,” the 51-year-old actor’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The shoot of Despatch has been put on hold and will resume in a couple of months.

The investigative thriller unfolds in the world of crime journalism. It will see Bajpayee essay a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

It should also be stated here that only a couple of days back, actor Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19. He is also in quarantine according to mother Neetu Kapoor. Sources said that Ranbir’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and has also gone under quarantine, because she had been in close touch with him in the recent past.

Maharashtra recorded Thursday 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374.

Manoj Bajpayee, Quarantine, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Despatch, Journalism