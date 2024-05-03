Mumbai: On the 43rd death anniversary of Nargis Dutt Friday, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and shared that he holds her close in his heart and memories.

Sanjay took to Instagram Friday morning and shared a motley of old pictures featuring him and his mother.

The actor shared the pictures with the caption: “Miss you Maa! Even though you’re not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories maa. Love you.”

It was just three days before Sanjay made his debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Rocky’ when Nargis passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer. A year after her death, Sanjay’s father, Sunil Dutt, established the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation in her memory.

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in ‘KD – The Devil’ directed by Prem, starring Dhruva Sarja. He also has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, reportedly set for release in Christmas 2024.