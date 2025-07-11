Bhubaneswar: Badagada Town Police Thursday arrested actor Partha Sarathi Ray following a nonbailable warrant (NBW) issued by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court. According to police sources, the warrant was issued after the actor of National Award-winning film Hello Arsi allegedly failed to comply with court-mandated conditions related to an ongoing legal matter.

A special police team executed the arrest and produced him before the JMFC court. Though officials have remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the case, reliable sources indicate that the actor was skipping multiple court summons, prompting the court to order immediate action. The arrest reportedly stems from a case registered two years ago at Kharvelnagar police station, in which Ray faces serious charges including kidnapping, attempt to murder, extortion, brandishing a firearm, and circulating obscene images.

Ray began his acting journey in Hindi film industry with roles in Toonpur Ka Superhero alongside Ajay Devgn and Cycle Kick directed by Subhash Ghai. He later transitioned to the Odia film industry with ‘Nai Separi Kanaka Gori’ and gained critical acclaim for films like, Phalguna Chaitra, Dalchini, Trikanya and Dear Purusha.