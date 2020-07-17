Mumbai: Veteran Ravi Kishan is one of those actors who, occupies a special position in the hearts of the audience portraying a gamut of roles. Ravi Kishan celebrates his birthday July 17. Today along with his acting, Ravi is making a mark in politics as a BJP MP.

On his birthday these are some of the interesting anecdotes of his life.

The actor has revealed a number of times that he struggled a lot in his life. Ravi was born in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. His real name is Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla. Since childhood acting was his passion. He even played the role of ‘Sita’ at a young age. However, Ravi’s father did not like his son’s passion for acting. To dissuade him, Ravi’s dad used to thrash him regularly.

Ravi’s mother however, supported him. She gave him money to travel to Mumbai and make a career in acting. Ravi came to Mumbai with his mother’s blessings and very little in his pocket, but finding work was not easy. Ravi also worked in small places in Mumbai to support himself.

Ravi arrived in Mumbai in the 1990s. In many interviews he has said that there were many days he had to go without food and shelter. Then however, his luck changed for the better.

Today Ravi is counted among the illustrious actors of Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Apart from films, Ravi has also been a part of many small screen reality shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Both these shows earned him popular recognition.

Ravi is active not only in films, but also in politics. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, he contested against Samajwadi Party candidate Rambhual Nishad in Gorakhpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Kishan, won by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. Ravi polled 7,17,122 votes, while Nishad managed only 4,15,458 votes.