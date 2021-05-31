Mumbai: Actress Pranitha Subhash officially announced Monday that she has got married to Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju. The wedding took place May 30. Pranitha Subhash in an Instagram note apologised for the late update about the private ceremony.

“It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you, about the finalised date as up until the day before the wedding, we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn’t want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity of our wedding dates,” Pranitha wrote on Instagram.

“Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better,” Pranitha added.

Pranitha has worked in various Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She was last seen on the big screen in NTR: Kathanayakudu. She will make her Bollywood debut in Hungama 2, which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.