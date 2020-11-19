Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is Rakul Preet’s second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De.

“I have worked with Ajay sir in the past. (I am) extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film. He is not just my co-star but director too,” Rakul said.

“When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan. I am glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true,” she added.

Rakul will begin the shoot of Mayday mid-December in Hyderabad.

Big B and Ajay have earlier worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. This new film belongs to the drama genre and will have the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, Satyagraha, released in August 2013.

It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. Details about Big B’s character are being kept under wraps.

The movie certainly will be a huge break from Rakul as she has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the last couple of months. Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, she has been grilled in the drugs case by the NCB. Rakul had also moved court stating that some media channels were interfering with her privacy. So Mayday comes as a boon for her to put all things behind her and rebuild her career.