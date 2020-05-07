Los Angeles: “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds feels there’s immense potential in the R-rated superhero franchise, and says it will be “explosive” to have Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The franchise currently lies with The Walt Disney Studios, after the studio acquired 20th Century Fox.

During an appearance in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Reynolds opened up about the future of his popular film franchise, and its treatment, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Deadpool was Fox and now it’s in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney,” Reynolds told Fallon through a video call.

“I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if Deadpool was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities,” added the 43-year-old.

Reynolds, who played the lead characters in both “Deadpool 2” and “Deadpool”, said that he writes the “Deadpool” movies with two “geniuses” — Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

“I write it with two other guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are geniuses and we have so much fun. There’s a lot more story to tell so we hope we can get to do it,” he added.

The actor also opened up about the donations he and his wife and actress Blake Lively have made in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re obscenely, and I mean obscenely privileged to be able to do that. They’re companies who are doing well, despite all this, and if you’re doing well in all this, you’ve gotta give back,” he said, adding: “I grew up in a super middle class neighborhood, my dad was a cop and we didn’t have money but we always had food on the table, and my dad always told us how lucky we were.”

Talking about “Red Notice”, shooting of which was suspended to the pandemic, the actor said: “I’d say we made it one or two days past the halfway mark. we might have finished the movie if we didn’t spend 90% of the time d***ing around.”

In “Red Notice”, Reynolds stars alongside Dwayne Johnson.

