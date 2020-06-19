Mumbai: After impressing everyone with his vocal prowess, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is winning over his fans and followers with his contemporary dance on a number by Ed Sheeran.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he put up two videos of himself dancing. The first video had a few glitches.

In the hazy clip, the actor, who rose to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy, can be seen dancing on Ed Sheeran’s track Autumn leaves. The actor is seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a pair of sunglasses. He completed his look with canvas shoes.

The actor is seen performing the contemporary dance form in what seems like a beach.

“You’re miles away… and yesterday you were here with me. #AutumnLeaves. Re-uploaded as there was some glitch in the previous one,” he wrote as the caption.

Siddhant will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Karan Johar’s untitled film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.