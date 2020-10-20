Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for film, Shershaah, which chronicles the story of Kargil war hero Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the nation in 1999.

“Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah,” Sidharth posted on Instagram.

He also shared pictures seated in his vanity van with a crew member in PPE suit working on his look.

In the film, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sidharth plays Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

“Shershaah” marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

Talking about the film, Sidharth had earlier told IANS: “Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family. It’s something that is very close to my heart. It’s like a passion project.”