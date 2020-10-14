Kolkata: The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be ‘critical’ Wednesday doctors said. However, his parameters are normal, doctors attending to the thespian added. However, Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter was quoted as saying by a ‘vernacular’ daily that her father’s condition has improved ‘very slightly’.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee is in a ‘confusional state’ but his fever has subsided, doctors said.

“He (Chatterjee) is stable but critical. He had slept well last night. All of his parameters are normal but sodium-level is high. We are keeping a close watch on his health condition,” informed the doctors.

Intermittent non-invasive ventilator support was provided to Chatterjee Tuesday. However it was stopped after the actor’s oxygen saturation level improved,” his daughter informed.

Also read: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to ICU

“Chatterjee is still in a confusional state which is progressive in nature with COVID-related encephalopathy and metabolic encephalopathy. He continues to be restless, arousable and has mild agitation and involuntary limb movements but no focal or generalised seizure event occurred. His neurological condition is also improving,” the doctors said.

“Medicines will continue to keep his heart rate and blood pressure stable. We have decided to reduce steroids,” they added.

The critically acclaimed actor has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar. He has played the lead role in 14 of Ray’s masterpieces.

He was admitted to a private hospital here October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee had to be shifted to the ITU as his Friday. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.