Mumbai: Actress Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She is likely to join the state’s legislative council from the Governor’s quota.

Recently, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government gave the list of names of 12 members to be appointed to the Legislative Council from Governor’s quota in a sealed envelope to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. However, the Governor is yet to approve the list of 12 names.



Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020



Matondkar joined the Indian National Congress 27 March 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, but lost. On 10 September 2019, she resigned from the party, citing petty internal politics.

On the personal front, Matondkar married Kashmir based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir 3 March 2016.