Mumbai: In a career spanning almost two decades, Vivek Oberoi has brought a broad spectrum of characters to life. But, there are days when a scene or a sequence leaves an actor completely stressed because of the emotions they have to go through. Vivek Oberoi is not an exception to this rule.

Vivek recently said that whenever things get too dark on set, he picks up the phone and calls his kids to make things bright.

The actor spoke about how there are days that take him to a dark place. “I am very possessive and protective about my characters, but a few days of performances can take you down. When you’re doing a death scene as an actor, either you’re dying or someone else is dying, that’s a big deal for me in terms of personal fear of losing someone whom I love because I have lost people whom I loved at a very young age that provokes a very dark downer inside me,” Vivek said.

However, Vivek has his own way of getting out of the emotional vortex of a scene and returning to normalcy. “I have developed my own techniques to get out of that emotional vortex. When nothing else works, I just pick up the phone and video call my kids. And that’s like an instant reset button, when I see them talking to me. The minute I see them smiling, my life changes in a snap,” Vivek said.

Be it the ambitious gangster in his debut film Company, a classic Hindi film hero in Saathiya, an agent of change in Yuva or the associate of a bahubali in Omkara, the actor has portrayed these characters with aplomb. He always tried to push the envelope with his work.

Vivek was asked how things have changed over the years in terms of performance and the audience. “As an actor, I make an attempt in small places to push myself to work on small nuances like pulling off a shot with just the expression and not the dialogues,” Vivek said.

“Ten or 15 years ago when I was new in the industry, if I had to say the word ‘Badla’, I would have to shake 15 muscles on my face to evoke that expression. I’d have to chew on teeth and grind them so hard that it’d require me to visit a dentist (laughs). But now, it’s just dead, poker and it’s real. The audience has grown up in that sense to appreciate the art of subtlety and I love that,” Vivek concluded.