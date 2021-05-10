New Delhi: Popular actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died COVID-19 yesterday. Prior to his demise, he made a video blaming the Modi government for poor medical facilities.

Now, after the death of the actor, his wife Jyoti Tiwari has blamed medical negligence for her husband’s death and sought justice. Jyoti Tiwari has shared a video of husband Rahul Vohra on social media in which the actor is seen putting oxygen mask.

While sharing the video she wrote, “Justice for every Rahul. Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata (Everyone knows that my Rahul left us but no one knows how he died). Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye (This is the kind of treatment he got. I hope my husband will get justice. Another Rahul should not die in this manner) #justiceforirahulvohra.”

In the video, Rahul said “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha (This is very valuable in today’s time. Without this, patients suffer. But nothing is coming through this one, nothing at all).” He added that when he would call an attendant for assistance with something, they would tell him that they will return in a minute, and then disappear.

The actor also wrote heart wrenching note in the Facebook post, “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra (Had I got better treatment, I might have survived too).” He shared details of the hospital he was admitted to and added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage).”