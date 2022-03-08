Mumbai: Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Bloody Brothers. Zeeshan Ayyub has said that the show doesn’t fall in the desperate trap of justifying the genre of dark comedy with its narrative. For him, the show brings out the raw emotions that are generally absent in the Indian form of dark comedy.

Zeeshan talked about the show recently. “Bloody Brothers is not desperate to create comedy or to justify the dark comedy genre. It has its own emotions that generally lack in many dark comedy genres,” Zeeshan said. The actor calls Bloody Brothers a family drama that has the ability to cut through various strata of the audience.

“It is a family drama and in that you’ll be laughing and feeling embarrassed about many situations. Honestly, I haven’t seen dark comedies in Indian content. So, I think Bloody Brothers will be a treat for Indian audiences,” Zeeshan pointed out.

Bloody Brothers is a remake of the hit Scottish mystery thriller Guilt. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tina Desai, Satish Kaushik, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Shruti Seth. The series is set to premiere March 18 on ZEE5.

Zeeshan has so far worked in 25-odd films including the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees (2017). However, he is yet to play a lead role and is always a part of the supporting cast. Among other films he has acted in are Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Jannat 2 (2012), Raanjhanaa (2013), Shahid (2013), Tubelight (2017), 0(2019) and Article 15 (2019)