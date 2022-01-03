Thiruvananthapuram: The victim in the actor sexual assault case has sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The victim sent the letter in the wake of certain fresh revelations in the matter recently, sources said Monday.

Sources close to the development said they cannot disclose the contents of the letter. However, they said the letter was sent by the victim after recent fresh revelations in the case by a film director.

The director, Balachandra Kumar, has recently alleged that he had witnessed actor Dileep watching the video of the assault with a few others, along with a ‘VIP’ who had brought the clip to his house.

The victim – an actor who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films – was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail her.

There are 10 accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.