New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma, who has worked in both southern cinema and Hindi cinema, says that the casting couch exists everywhere.

Several Hindi film personalities have previously spoken out about their horrific casting couch experience in southern cinema.

“Casting couch isn’t something that just exists in the South or the North. I think it is something that has been spoken about worldwide. The production of couches exists universally,” Adah said.

Adah, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Hindi cinema, says there is always a choice.

“I think you always have a choice of whether you want to sit on it, lay on it, stand on it or not do anything on the couch. You can sit on the floor,” quipped the actress.

On the acting front, Adah, who was last seen on screen in “Bypass Road”, will next be seen in the film “Man To Man”.

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love with and marrying Sharma’s character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

IANS