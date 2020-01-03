Mumbai: Actress Amruta Khanvilkar had a diva moment in the virtual world when she slipped into a shinny black dress.

The actress impressed netizens with her sartorial fashion choices when she posted a series of images in a black dress on Instagram.

“#Bling #dress @nayantaara… Styled by @nehachaudhary_ … makeup by @digambar103 … Hair @jayshree2783 #promotionchamamla #chorichamamla #stylefileswithamu,” she posted.

In the images, she is flaunting her incredible figure in the black dress, which has a touch of bling with golden sequin. With golden dangler earrings, she made her look perfect by tying her hair in a ponytail and keeping her make-up subtle.

Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate. She has also done shows such as Time Bomb 9/11 and 24 as well as some reality shows.

“The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to other mediums. There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties,” Amruta had said while talking about the scope of digital world.

IANS