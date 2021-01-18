Mumbai: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has ditched her diet meals as she gorged on some jalebis Sunday, going by her social media post.

Disha posted a picture of a plate full of jalebis on her Instagram Stories.

On the image, she wrote: “My dear jalebi, you’re mine today.”

She also shared a selfie on the photo-sharing website and captioned it with a pink flower emoji.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

