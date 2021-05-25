Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her stay in Germany. In the picture, Evelyn is seen outdoors in a blue jacket and jeans. She completes the look with tan boots. She writes about how she misses her hometown Frankfurt, Germany.

“My hometown in Germany has lots of castles in the surrounding area. You can go for hikes through the forests, dine on vineyards, visit palaces, and even see this special castle on the water. Ugh how I miss a good snaps at the restaurant there #Majormissing #Germany,” she wrote.

Actress Elli AvrRam replied to the picture, saying: “Wow like a fairytale!!!”

Meanwhile, Evelyn, who is engaged to Tushaan Bhindi, was in Sydney earlier this year.

Evelyn made her foray into Bollywood with the film “From Sydney With Love” in 2012. She has been seen in films such as “Nautanki Saala”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and “Yaariyan”, and will be seen in the upcoming film “X Ray: The Inner Image”.