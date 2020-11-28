Mumbai: Actress Gul Panag is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Gul is a fitness freak and works out daily to stay fit and active. She also shares her pictures and videos with her fans. Many of her videos and pictures go viral on social media. She has recently shared one such video, which is creating waves on the internet.

In this video Gul is doing pushups but what is interesting is the fact that she did it wearing a saree. Although doing push ups is not very big, but wearing a sari makes it a little difficult. So far it has crossed over thirty thousand likes.

While sharing this video, Gul wrote, “Whenever . Wherever! #setlife #actorlife #reels #reel #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reellarofeelkaro #reel”.

Fitness trainer and dietician Zareen Siddiqui has also commented on this video.

On professional font, Gul was last seen in the web series Paatal Lok. Apart from this, she also appeared in the Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani starrer web series The Family Man.

On personal front, Gul married her long-time boyfriend, an airline pilot, Rishi Attari 13 March 2011 in a Gurdwara in Chandigarh in a traditional Punjabi Sikh ceremony. The couple has a son named Nihal born in 2018.