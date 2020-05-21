Mumbai: Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla has come forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

She has a family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

“Since we’re in a lockdown, I’ve decided to give our land to landless farmers to farm on. We’re letting them farm rice this season and in return take a small portion of the produce for themselves,” she said.

“It’s not a new practice. It’s just going back to the past to the way farming was done decades ago, but then isn’t that the wiser way? Our farmers know the land, soil, wind and air far better than we city people ever will from our text book knowledge,” she added.

Juhi has asked her people to keep a close watch on the “quality of rice they sow and that they are to use only organic methods. No chemical must come onto the farm”.

She is happy with the special arrangement.

“This is a win-win situation for everyone, for our farmers and for us. We work smarter this way and not harder. This lockdown has put good sense into my head,” said Juhi.

IANS