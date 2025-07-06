New Delhi: ‘Metro…In Dino’, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, has collected Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, the film released in theatres worldwide Friday.

According to the tracking site Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 6 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second day, after opening with Rs 3.5 crore.

The film has earned Rs 1 crore overseas in two days taking its gross collection at the domestic box office to Rs 11.40 crore. The total worldwide box office collection of “Metro…In Dino” stands at Rs 12.40 crore.

The film follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting, and is a follow-up to Basu’s “Life in a… Metro”.

It released in 2007 starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja and Shiney Ahuja. Sharma is the only actor, who featured in both films.

“Metro…In Dino” is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd.

