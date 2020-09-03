Mumbai: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, has shared that actress Kangana Ranaut has blocked her on Twitter.

“The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me! I must have said something to p**s her off,” wrote Farah on her verified Twitter account.

Along with it, Farah attached a screenshot showing Kangana blocking her on the microblogging site.

A few days ago, Kangana alleged that Mumbai Police has encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. Farah had taken to Twitter and asked Kangana not to disrespect Mumbai Police.

“Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn’t give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people,” Farah had tweeted.

The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!!😜😝🤪😄🙌🙌🙌 I must have said something to piss her off. 😉. pic.twitter.com/4dX3HEsQ9c — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 2, 2020

Farah’s sister Sussanne Khan is the former wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Kangana’s feud with Hrithik is only too well known. Although Sussanne and Hrithik are now officially divorced, she and her family have always maintained cordial ties with Hrithik and his family. In fact, Sussanne has come out in defence of ex-husband Hrithik on a number of occasions, defending him against Kangana.