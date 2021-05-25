Mumbai: Actress Malvi Malhotra is helping the needy in Himachal Pradesh with food and other essentials.

“Part of being a person is about helping others. I truly believe that. One must help each other to prosper in life. A huge salute to all the health workers, they have braved such dangers and burnt the midnight oil for such a long time saving lives,” Malvi said.

She added: “My heart goes out to the victims and the lives we have lost already. Let’s all come together and stand together during these testing times and help one another. Pointing fingers at this point won’t help. (I offer) Love and prayers to everyone. Let’s heal together.”

Known for her role as Pooja in the TV series “Udaan”, Malvi last seen in the OTT show “Geisha”. The series is directed by Raaj Verma, also stars Aman Verma and Tarun Khanna.