Mumbai: Actress Minissha Lamba, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, is raising temperatures with her pool pictures.

Minissha who made her debut with Yahaan is a diva in real life.

Minissha surely knows how to grab attention and never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures.

Take a look;

Her other notable films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2009), and Bheja Fry 2 (2011).

Minissha, who always wanted to become a journalist while growing up, got her first break when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi. The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song Tera Surroor from the album Aap Ka Suroor, which was a huge hit.

However, her hit streak faced a stumbling block after her film Kidnap with Imran Khan tanked at the box office.

The actress got married to her long-time boyfriend and restaurateur, Ryan Tham in 2015. However, according to reports, the couple has been having differences for some time and their relationship has reached a point of no return.