Mumbai: Actress Preity Zinta hit the beach with her pet pup Bruno after over 100 days, and she loved it.

Preity shared a picture of herself holding Bruno on the beach. In the image she is seen dressed in a pair of shorts, lavender top and sneakers. Keeping in mind the guidelines for coronavirus, Preity also wore gloves.

“Our first trip – Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

Preity then shared a video of herself doing push ups and her pet dog hilariously coming up to her and “sabotaging” her workout.

“Where there is a will there is a way Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting,” she wrote.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.