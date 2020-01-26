Los Angeles: Actress Renee Zellweger says not playing sexy women on screen is the key to her success in Hollywood. The star decided as a young actress to stop flashing the flesh, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 50-year-old said: “As a young person starting out I would get those jobs, the cut-off shorts, the other woman, the one-night stand girl.”

She did three or four of those at university and “thought, ‘Do you know what, I don’t think I’m going to do this anymore because I know where that road will go. I don’t know what it’s going to look like ultimately, but I bet it will be really hard to get off that road'”.

“Your body changes, you grow older and you have a life and you look like your life and thank God for that, right? I just thought I want to be good with the inevitability, I want to work in a way that I can portray women who are relatable throughout my life.

“I don’t want to have to stop at a particular time because I can’t wear cut-offs anymore,” she added. Earlier this month, she won a Golden Globe for her lead role in “Judy”, in which she plays legendary star Garland in the final stages of her career.