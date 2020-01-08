Mumbai: Sakshi Malik who shot to prominence with the ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is a multi-faceted beauty. She is a model, a lifestyle influencer and has more than 3.5 million followers on her social media platform Instagram. The platform is everyday replenished with her amazing photoshoots or selfies.

Sakshi has appeared earlier also in some music videos like ‘Kudiye Snap chat Waaliye’. She is represented in the glam world by ‘Toabh Talent Management’. Previously, she has featured in many commercials including Nykaa, PC Jewellers, Freshlook and others.

Recently, Sakshi posted some beautiful pictures of hers on Instagram and you cannot get the most of it in spite of looking those over time and again.

Take a look:

Born January 22, 1993, in Kanpur, Sakshi holds a B Tech degree in, which she completed from Delhi. During her college days, she was often present at the forefront of events and fashion shows.

After her graduation, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her true calling where she signed up with a modelling agency and the rest is history.