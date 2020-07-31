Mumbai: Hindi film industry is still dealing with the repercussions of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise.

Sushant’s fans and his well wishers are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case.

Fans have also resorted to digging up his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s old social media posts and commenting on them.

Legendary yesteryear actress Simi Garewal took to social media recently to respond to one such post.

One of Sushant’s fans posted an old post of Rhea. Sharing the post, the fan wrote: “Rhea Chakraborty’s father is a doctor.So it was easy for her to get the fake pills and prescription….Depression theory will no more work.@Rheachakraborty you think public are fool????? #SushantRheaTwist #Dhara302forSSRCulprits”

Simi, who is very active on social media, retweeted the fan’s tweet and wrote, “I remember long back I was given a medication – it got me so dark & depressed that I would cry all the time. Chemicals create an imbalance – they can cure – but they can also harm and change your state of mind.”

Recently, the gym trainer of Sushant also said that in December 2019, Sushant was taking some medicines which he had never taken before. Sushant used to get upset after consuming those medicines. The trainer said that these medicines were also harming Sushant’s body.

In fact, KK Singh, father of Sushant, registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty July 25. In this FIR, Sushant’s father made many serious allegations against Rhea.

Notably, Sushant was found dead 14 June at his Mumbai flat. Mumbai Police continues to investigate the case and has recorded the statement of nearly 40 people.