Chennai: Simran, who was one of the top heroines in the Tamil film industry a few years ago, has thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for accepting a request by the film industry and renaming a road after one of Tamil cinema’s finest comedians, late actor Vivek.

Recently, members from the Tamil Nadu film fraternity had made a request to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, urging him to rename the road leading to the residence of the great actor after him.

Accepting the request, the Tamil Nadu government has chosen to rename the road as Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road.

Posting a picture of this new name board put up by the Greater Chennai Corporation, actress Simran tweeted, “It’s a fitting tribute to Late Shri. Vivek sir. Thank you M K Stalin sir. An actor par excellence, an environmentalist, a great human being and a caring friend. Though short, he left us great memories and responsibilities to fulfill.”

Vivek, apart from being a brilliant comedian, was also known to be a big environmentalist and a follower of late president APJ Abdul Kalam. On Kalam’s advice, he embarked on a mission to plant one crore saplings to fight global warming.

The actor went out of his way to promote planting of trees. By the time he passed away last year, he had managed to plant 33.23 lakh tree saplings.