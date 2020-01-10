Kolkata: She may be a Member of Parliament, but she certainly knows how to put the world on fire. Actor Nusrat Jahan from West Bengal who is also a Lok Sabha MP representing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) knows how to live life in style.

Nusrat recently celebrated her 30th birthday and had a bash at a popular joint here along with her hubby Nikhil Jain. There were plenty of groovy moments during the party, but the video of Nusrat wearing a red tank top and dancing to the tune of a popular Hindi film song attracted maximum attention. MP or not, it doesn’t matter to Nusrat, she really knows how to shake a leg when the situation demands it.

Nikhil also was not far behind. At times he could be seen dancing with Nusrat, holding her by the waist. The chemistry that the two portrayed sizzled all. There were a large number of birthday cakes for the actress to cut… she did the honours and it was Nikhil who got the first bite.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B7Dwz-VHUIq/

Wednesday was Nusrat’s first birthday after her marriage. Nikhil wished her on an innovative note singing a song from Nusrat’s yet to be released film ‘Asur’. The actress was also quick to join Nikhil in rendering the song.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7D-Ce4nRvH/

Well as they Nusrat Jahan surely know how to burn the floor and why shouldn’t see. She is young, beautiful and successful. She deserves to be happy.

It should be stated here that Nusrat had once been trolled heavily for attending her opening day in Parliament in trousers. She had rubbished all those who had trolled her.

PNN & Agencies