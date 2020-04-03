Mumbai: Actress Jaya Prada carved a life in politics after spending years enthralling fans with her movies.

The actress-turned-politician once revealed many secrets of her life at the Queensline Literature Festival. The former actress revealed details about the person who supported her in difficult times. Along with this, Jaya also said that there was a time when she was thinking of committing suicide. Today is Jaya Prada’s birthday. On this occasion, let us know some facts related to her life.

Jaya Prada considered Amar Singh her godfather, but added that people would continue to talk about them even if she tied him a rakhi.

“Amar Singh was on dialysis and my morphed pictures with him went viral. I was crying and saying that I don’t want to live anymore, I want to commit suicide. I was in shock and no one supported me. Only Amar Singh stood by me after he came from dialysis,” she said.

She also made serious allegations against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, including a claim that he “attempted an acid attack” on her.

Jaya Prada rarely talks about her personal life. She married producer Shrikant Nahata in 1986. Jaya was the second wife of Prada Srikanth. Srikanth has three children from his first wife Chandra. At that time there was a lot of controversy over Jaya’s marriage because Srikanth had not divorced his first when he married Jaya.

Jaya and Srikanth have no children together. Jaya went on to adopt her sister’s son and raise him as her own.

She soon entered the world of politics. She joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1994. In 2000, she left the TDP and joined the Samajwadi Party. Later, Amar Singh, along with Jaya floated his own political party, Rashtriya Lok Manch, in 2011. However, the party did not win a single seat in the election.

Later she, along with Amar Singh joined the RLD 10 March 2014 and after that she got the ticket to contest from the Bijnor seat in the 2014 general elections. She, however, lost the election.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav 26 March 2019