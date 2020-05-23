Mumbai: Actress Vidya Malvade, who plays a female police officer in the upcoming web series Kaali 2, says it was a unique experience for her to play such an physically and emotionally strong character, and she took inspiration from Kiran Bedi, the first Indian IPS officer.

Talking about the show, Vidya said: “I was actually wondering how they (the makers) thought of casting me because physicality-wise and even otherwise I’ve never done something like this. So I really give credit to (the director duo) Rohan (Ghose) and Auritro (Sen) for imagining me as a cop. For me, Auritro and Rohan had a vision and I had to translate it. So, as preparation, I took the character from the directors and moulded her into what I thought would be her. As a go-back, I checked on Kiran Bedi and all the videos I could find of high-ranking lady police officers.”

In fact, Vidya shared how she was the last actor to come on board, just before shooting began for the web series.

“This role came to me exactly one week before the shoot. I went to Kolkata a day prior and did my costume trials. So it was really crazy till the time I finished reading and brushing up on my character, because I had very little time,” said Vidya who is known for her roles in Chak De India and Striker.

Kaali 2 is a bilingual show created and directed by Rohan Ghose and Auritro Sen, and it features an ensemble cast including Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee, along with Paoli Dam in the title role.

The web series is set to release May 29 on the OTT platform ZEE5.