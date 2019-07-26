They say actresses lead peaceful and happy married life, but not all. There are cases where actresses have accused their husbands/boyfriends of domestic violence. Earlier, many famous television actresses and Hindi film industry heroines have been victims of domestic violence.

Let us list such celebrities who have been victims of domestic violence.

Shweta Tiwari

Television actress Shweta Tiwari faced domestic violence from her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Raja harmed Shweta several times in state of intoxication. They married in 1998 and get separated in 2012. Then Shweta married Abhinav Kohli.

Priya Bathija

TV serial ‘Daayan’ actress Priya Bithija married DJ Kawaljeet Singh in 2017. Now she wants to divorce Kawljeet, which may be surprising to the audience. This was Priya’s second marriage. During an interview, Priya herself said that she wants to get divorced because of domestic violence.

Chahat Khanna

Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress Chahatt Khanna had accused husband Farhan Mirza of mental and physical abuse.

During an interview, she said Farhan harassed her and doubted her of having affair with another co-actor. “He even used to come to the sets of serials. If he saw me with anyone else holding hand or hugging he used to abuse me,” she said.

Zeenat aman

Zeenat Aman was also a victim of domestic violence. Sanjay Khan was her first husband but things didn’t work out among themselves and they parted ways. At the same time, Zeenat’s second husband, Mazhar Khanwas also reportedly had turbulent relationship with the ‘Satyam Shivam Sunadaram’ actress.

Yukta Mookhey

Former model-cum-actress Yukta Mookhey, the 1999 Miss World, married businessman Prince Tuli in the year 2008. Yukta registered a case of dowry harassment against Prince in the year 2013. Prince was accused of physical and mental torture and both got divorced in 2014.

Deepshikha Nagpal

Now let’s talk about the film industry actress, Deepshikha Nagpal, who is seen in supporting roles in most of the films. Deepshikha had accused her husband Keshav Arora of domestic violence. They got married in 2012 but after few days tumultuous relationship, they filed for divorce in 2016.

Rati agnihotri

Actress Rati Agnihotri, who is seen mostly playing the characters of a mother in films, has also fought with this menace. Rati married Anil Virwani in 1985. Rati had filed a case of domestic violence against Anil. Rati had told that her husband kept torturing her till they divorced in 2015.

PNN/Agencies