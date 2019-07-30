Mumbai: Social media has become an integral part of one’s daily life. Celebs are no different. Instagram, which has become one of the most popular platforms for celebs to connect with their fans is seeing more and more growth with time.

Here’s a list of top 10 actresses with maximum followers on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra: The ‘Baywatch’ actress is the most followed celebrity on Instagram with nearly 43.3 million followers. Our desi girl, who has now become a global sensation, surely deserves to be on the top of this list for being active on social media.

Deepika Padukone: The ‘Padmaavat’ actress might be busy with her professional commitments but she keeps her Instagram feed updated with new pictures from time to time.

Alia Bhatt: The ‘Gully Boy’ actress, who has her kitty full with multiple projects makes sure that her fans get a glimpse into her life from time to time and therefore keeps on sharing pictures on a daily basis.

Shraddha Kapoor: The ‘Saaho’ actress is on the fourth spot of the celebs with maximum followers on Instagram. This next-gen actress really keeps her fans on their toes as aces her social media game with the utmost ease.

Jacqueline Fernandez: With more than 30 million followers on Instagram, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is on the fifth spot in this list. Her happy-go-lucky nature and mesmerising smile are what makes her Instagram profile so attractive.