Mumbai: Adah Sharma will next be seen in a film titled Chuha Billi, a dark subject that casts her as a girl who is bipolar and depressed.

“Chuha billi is a dark subject. I play a girl who is bipolar. She is depressed and she isn’t coping with it well. I would like to believe I’m exactly the opposite of this character, and that’s what attracted me the most to playing her. We did a lot of workshops for the film, too,” Adah told IANS.

She added that the film’s director Prasad Kadam wanted her to show her switching “poles in just seconds”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

“She’s very excited about something and very sad in just seconds. He also wanted the changeover being subtle so mostly it all lies in the eyes. I can’t wait for people to watch the film with all the love coming in for just the teaser and the poster,” Adah said.

“This is very different from anything I’ve done so far ,” she added.